Hundreds rally with Pro-Life Wisconsin at the Capitol

The issue of abortion continues to get statewide attention with hundreds showing up for "March for Life Wisconsin."
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people showed up for March for Life Wisconsin at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

As the issue of abortion continues to get statewide attention, anti-abortion supporters met for their annual event for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Organizers with Pro-Life Wisconsin invited speakers and rallied with supporters around the Capitol. They said they wanted to keep shedding light on the state’s pro-life movement.

“We’re not protesting. We’re honoring. We’re honoring women and we’re honoring life and the right to carry a baby,” rally attendee Kristine Anderson said. “I’m here because I want to discuss with people and talk with people from the other side.”

Last week, Governor Tony Evers called for a special session of the legislature to create a path for Wisconsinites to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

“It’s important to listen to women and think of other people. It’s not about your perspective and your background. So many people have so many situations you have no idea about,” pro-abortion supporter Maya Bidwell said.

Bidwell said she attended Saturday’s rally to be able to speak with the anti-abortion supporters.

“I just wanted to see what they had to say. I asked what their stance is,” Bidwell said.

Pro-Life Wisconsin said next year, the group is planning a rally on June 24 to mark the day Roe v. Wade was struck down.

“I think the U.S. would benefit if both sides sit down and talk with one another. There’s much work to be done for the good of women, children and the country,” Anderson said.

