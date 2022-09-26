1 dead after vehicle fire in Sawyer County

TOWN OF HUNTER, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a vehicle fire in Sawyer County.

According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 23, 2022 at 10:34 p.m., authorities received a report of a person and a vehicle on fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter. Sawyer County deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS and the Round Lake Fire Department responded to the scene.

The media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival, deputies saw a vehicle in the roadway engulfed in flames. Lying in the roadway next to the vehicle, was the “motionless body” of a person that was also on fire. Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim. The fire was extinguished, and the victim was found to be dead.

According to the media release from Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, further investigation indicated that the driver of the car was traveling north on River Road when it appeared to enter the ditch, hit a mailbox and come back on to the roadway. The vehicle continued a short distance down the road where it was found “fully engulfed in flames.”

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshalls Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.