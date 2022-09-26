1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around...
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around 5:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was informed of a single motorcycle crash with injury on County Road S near 430th Avenue Plum City, Wis. in Rock Elm Township.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around 5:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single motorcycle crash with injury on County Road S near 430th Avenue Plum City, Wis. in Rock Elm Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Wilson, Wis. was traveling northbound on County Road S when he lost control of his motorcycle, entered the east ditch, and was ejected.

The man was taken from the scene by Elmwood Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St Paul, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was Elmwood Area Ambulance Service, Elmwood Fire Department, Plum City Area Ambulance Service and Plum City Fire Department.

