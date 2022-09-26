2 dogs die in La Crosse house fire Sunday

No people were hurt in the fire.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two dogs are dead after a house fire in La Crosse Sunday evening.

In a release, the La Crosse Fire Department said no people were hurt in a fire at a house on the 2200 block of Loomis Street near Roosevelt Park on the city’s north side on Sunday.

The Fire Department responded to the fire at 7:09 p.m. Sunday and saw smoke coming from the first floor of the home. The fire was put out quickly. No one was inside of the home at the time the Fire Department arrived, but two dogs that belonged to the homeowners died in the fire.

The cause of the fire was “electrical” in the kitchen, according to the release. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the home suffered heavy smoke damage, along with moderate fire damage.

Assisting the Fire Department were the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and Tri-State Ambulance. The Red Cross assisted in housing for the two people displaced by the fire.

