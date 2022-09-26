EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Street United Methodist Church is holding an Addiction and Recovery series in October.

The series runs Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 6, 13, 20, 27.

The church is presenting this free four-part series for the community, for people with addictions, for their families, for their friends, and for people who want to understand and take action.

The church is located at 337 Lake Street in Eau Claire.

715-832-6603

