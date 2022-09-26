Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Anti-Human Trafficking Conference
West Central WI Anti-Human Trafficking Conference - 9/26/2022