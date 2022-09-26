First Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition ceremony held in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two organizations got together to hold a ceremony honoring Gold Star Mothers and Families in Altoona Sunday afternoon.

The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation and the Gold Star Mothers Association Wisconsin Chapter put together the first of its kind ceremony to give grieving moms and family members a space to remember their fallen service members.

“I made a comment at the board that we have this beautiful park now, and I think we should honor the gold Star moms,” said Kaye Olsen. She is the president of the Wisconsin chapter of the Gold Mothers Association.

Gold Stars are given to families who have lost a service member to combat, and it has been tradition since June 23rd, 1936 to honor Gold Star mothers on the last Sunday of September. That honor has been extended to the rest of the family on September 23rd, 2011.

For me, it’s reminding the world that all our soldiers, airmen, Marines, Navy, Air Force, everybody has lost members in the military. And those moms and families are Gold Star families and moms. And I want them to be remembered,” said Olsen.

She carries that grief herself. Her son, Andy, was a marine and was killed in Iraq along with nine other service members.

“That’s all he wanted to do. He marched neighborhood kids around when he was little. So it just kind of followed him through life and and he was doing what he wanted to do.”

Olsen, along with the rest of the Gold Star Mothers and Families in attendance set flowers at the base of the statue at the park.

That statue is of a mother grieving the loss of her son to the ravages of war.

“We placed this statue here knowing that it would give us an opportunity to have these people come out and have a chance to honor them and their families.”

Angela Deautshlander who helped organized this event say it’s important to take care of those left behind.

“It’s just really a humbling reminder of people that maybe you don’t even know are suffering with this type of grief. And just to be aware, you know, and and say, hey, if you know some a Gold Star family, just remember what they have sacrificed as well.”

And she is glad that the memorial at River Prairie Park is there for the Gold Star Families who continue to carry that grief.

This is the first year the ceremony was held, click here for more information on resources for Gold Star Mothers.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.