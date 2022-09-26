Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost.

The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.

“As we head into cold and flu season, we encourage everyone to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 by staying up-to-date on vaccinations,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The DHS has a program that allows each Wisconsin household to get five free at-home COVID tests delivered to their door. Go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website to enroll in this program.

If purchasing tests in store, all health plans are required to cover the cost. Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek advised, “If you buy an at-home test outside your insurance company’s pharmacy network, keep the receipt and your insurer should reimburse the cost in part or in full.”

Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable

If you think any package of COVID-19 tests you have at home may be expired, check before you throw it out. The FDA has extended the expiration dates for many of the COVID-19 self-tests that are widely available at stores and pharmacies, including tests by iHealth which were commonly shipped by the federal government’s program and are now shipping out through the Wisconsin Say Yes! COVID Test program. To check if a package of COVID-19 tests has an extended expiration date, people can find more information on all the FDA-authorized brands(link is external), as well as specific information on iHealth brand tests that includes a tool to search your package’s expiration(link is external). Many of these COVID-19 tests were initially authorized with expiration dates that have been extended as the manufacturers study data to ensure the tests are still accurate.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Wisconsin’s top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Addiction and Recovery
Addiction and Recovery Series (9/26/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/26/22)