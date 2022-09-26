Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average

(Source: MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is now slightly higher than the national average.

As of Monday morning, AAA Wisconsin reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $3.76-- nationally it’s $3.72.

After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course yesterday as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased last week while total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average. However, if gas demand remains low and continues to drop, pump price increases will likely be minimized as supply increases.

According to AAA, the current average gas price in the Wausau area is $3.80 a gallon. A week ago, that average was $3.37.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Wisconsin House speaker sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena
The non-profit is hosting an anti-human trafficking conference
Fierce Freedom will host West Central WI Anti-Human Trafficking Conference in October
Anti-Human Trafficking Conference
West Central WI Anti-Human Trafficking Conference - 9/26/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/26/2022