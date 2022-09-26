Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte...
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 10, 2022. The Bucks re-signed forward Nwora on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.

Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.

