Monroe County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A horse in Monroe County on Sept. 23, 2022, has tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to a media release from Monroe County Health Department, the presence of a horse with West Nile Virus confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with West Nile Virus that can transmit the virus to people as well as other animals. The media release from the Health Department says West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The media release from the Monroe County Health Department additionally says horse owners should be reminded to contact their veterinarian to vaccinate their animals. In addition to vaccination, horse owners can protect their horses by removing standing water and keeping animals inside from “dusk to dawn.” The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Additional information about West Nile Virus can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.