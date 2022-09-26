Monroe County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

According to a media release from Monroe County Health Department, the presence of a horse with...
According to a media release from Monroe County Health Department, the presence of a horse with West Nile Virus confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with West Nile Virus that can transmit the virus to people as well as other animals.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A horse in Monroe County on Sept. 23, 2022, has tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to a media release from Monroe County Health Department, the presence of a horse with West Nile Virus confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with West Nile Virus that can transmit the virus to people as well as other animals. The media release from the Health Department says West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The media release from the Monroe County Health Department additionally says horse owners should be reminded to contact their veterinarian to vaccinate their animals. In addition to vaccination, horse owners can protect their horses by removing standing water and keeping animals inside from “dusk to dawn.” The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Additional information about West Nile Virus can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 23, 2022 at...
1 dead after vehicle fire in Sawyer County
Wisconsin’s top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available