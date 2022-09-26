State’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year confirmed in Sheboygan County

(KKCO)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A person from Sheboygan County is the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the news Monday afternoon.

“This report of the first case of West Nile Virus in a person is a reminder of the continued importance of taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the viruses they carry as we move into the fall,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness.”

Despite cooler temperatures, mosquito activity and the risk of WNV will continue until the first hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees for at least four consecutive hours). Cases of WNV have also been reported in three animals in Wisconsin-- two horses and a bird. These animal cases were located in Trempealeau, Monroe, and Milwaukee counties.

WNV is spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.

Click here for more information about symptoms and treatment.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/26/22)
Welcome Home Launch
Welcome Home Launch (9/26/22)
One of the freight rail loans will allow Quincy Recycled Paper to transport recycled fiber by...
Governor approves $8 million for freight rail projects
According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 23, 2022 at...
1 dead after vehicle fire in Sawyer County