Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash

(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Durst Road when it failed to slow and take a right turn at the intersection with Oium Road. After going through the intersection, the vehicle hit a steep upward embankment and flew into a tree line and stopped approximately 20 yards into the trees, sustaining substantial damage.

Both the driver, Denver Thompson, 29 of Osseo, and the passenger, Lisa Doyle, 24 of Osseo, were transported to the hospital with what the sheriff’s office called “substantial injuries.”

Deputies believe alcohol was factor in the crash.

