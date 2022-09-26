UW System Board of Regents announce University Staff Excellence Awards for 2022

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is announcing the recipients of the University Staff Excellence Awards for 2022.

According to a media release from the UW System, these awards recognize exceptional service to the university and are the UW System’s highest recognition bestowed on members of its university staff. The 2022 recipients are set to be honored at the next Regents meeting, scheduled for Sept. 30.

“The Board of Regents is proud to recognize this year’s recipients of the University Staff Excellence Awards,” Regent Kyle Weatherly, Chair of the Selection Committee, said. “We are delighted to spotlight the many ways their dedicated service supports student success and strengthens our UW campus communities.”

The 2022 recipients include two people, and one program. The three recipients are:

  • Nicole Owen, Academic Department Associate, Department of Mathematics, UW-Eau Claire.
  • Jolanda “Jo” Johnson, Assistant Director of Payroll and Benefits, Human Resources, UW-Stout.
  • Custodial Services, UW-River Falls.

To learn more about the recipients view the full media release from the UW System here.

