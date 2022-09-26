CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Welcome Home Launch Celebration is being held October 6 for the campaign to expand Hope Village in Chippewa Falls.

It will be held Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

Hope Village has built 10 tiny houses to provide transitional housing. The fundraising campaign would create a neighborhood of tiny houses with a community center, playground, and more on the east side of Chippewa Falls.

The event is free, but registration is required.

