Hope Village is holding a Welcome Home Launch Celebration October 6
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Welcome Home Launch Celebration is being held October 6 for the campaign to expand Hope Village in Chippewa Falls.

It will be held Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

Hope Village has built 10 tiny houses to provide transitional housing. The fundraising campaign would create a neighborhood of tiny houses with a community center, playground, and more on the east side of Chippewa Falls.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Register for the event

