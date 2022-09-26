Wisconsin House speaker sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena

The judge has not responded yet.
(NBC15)
By Katelyn Polantz and Annie Grayer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The House Select Committee investigating January 6 subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend, demanding he testify Monday morning, which prompted Vos to file an emergency lawsuit.

Vos asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to block the subpoena, which calls for him to testify at 10 a.m. on Monday, two days before the committee’s next public hearing, according to federal court records.

The judge has not responded yet.

CNN has reached out to the committee for comment. It’s unclear if Vos is appearing before the committee this morning.

Vos says the committee wants to question him about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump this July after the state courts blocked the use of some absentee ballot dropboxes, and Trump “requested Speaker Vos take future actions.”

“The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee’s public relations scheme,” his lawsuit says.

Vos is challenging the House committee’s authority in court and arguing the subpoena “seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity” from lawsuits.

Similar lawsuits from other House witnesses have not been successful or have not been decided yet.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
This year had the first giant pumpkin drop at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
Go big or gourd home: the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival returns
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Republicans gavel in and quickly gavel out of the special session ordered by Gov. Tony Evers to...
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
Tony Evers orders another special session related to the state's 1849 abortion law.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls special session to create pathway to repealing abortion ban
Gas and rising input costs were the most notable issues mentioned.
Van Orden meets with small business owners to discuss economic issues
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight