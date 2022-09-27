$5M CARES act grant to be used to replace Menominee County tribal sawmill

WASHINGTON – (WSAW) -U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $5 million grant to Menominee Tribal Enterprises in Neopit to construct a new building and replace equipment at the Tribe’s sawmill.

Neopit is in Menominee County.

This grant will allow the Tribe to upgrade its current timber and sawmill processing capacity and create jobs for the community. The investment is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 10 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

