Changes in Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN (WEAU) -Prevea Health is announcing some changes to community COVID-19 testing.

According to a media release from Prevea Health, beginning Oct. 1 at Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing locations, PCR tests will only be available for those who are symptomatic with a negative antigen result and those without symptoms will only receive an antigen test. This testing will be offered at 11 locations throughout Wis. in Ashwaubenon, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake.

The media release from Prevea Health says appointments for COVID-19 testing are required and can be scheduled through the Prevea patient portal, MyPrevea. People unable to use the internet may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. Community COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health is available at no cost at this time.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Prevea Health here.

