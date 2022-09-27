Eau Claire public library grand reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open.

While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.

The Library was closed for 16 months for renovations, with a focus on opening the space up, and making it a brighter environment.

“We had a couple of kids that said they had to twirl in the space because it was so big. And just people have really enjoyed kind of getting to know the library again, just especially after COVID and then being in a temporary location. It’s been a while since some folks have been in the Library,” Nancy Kerr, Library Director, said.

The renovated Library has an expanded children’s space, a larger event room and two “play and learn” areas.

