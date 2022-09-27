Eau Claire public library grand reopening

While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and...
While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open.

While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.

The Library was closed for 16 months for renovations, with a focus on opening the space up, and making it a brighter environment.

“We had a couple of kids that said they had to twirl in the space because it was so big. And just people have really enjoyed kind of getting to know the library again, just especially after COVID and then being in a temporary location. It’s been a while since some folks have been in the Library,” Nancy Kerr, Library Director, said.

The renovated Library has an expanded children’s space, a larger event room and two “play and learn” areas.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

Latest News

A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and...
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (9/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (9/27/22)
Jazzation
Eau Claire Jazzation
UW Health nurse Susan Gold has made more than 30 trips to Africa since 2007 working in...
‘I’m so lucky to do what I love:’ UW Health nurse continues outreach work in Africa