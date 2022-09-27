Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation

A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and...
A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant Darrell Brooks’ request after a combative exchange in which Brooks insisted he didn’t understand the 77 charges against him, that he could face hundreds of years in prison or how the state can legally prosecute him. Dorow finally handed him a packet of documents outlining trial administration and gave him until Wednesday morning to decide if he still wants to represent himself.

