La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown...
According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.

The media release says the LCPD Oktoberfest button is being brought back for a limited time.

For additional information view the full media release from the City of La Crosse here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

Latest News

Train Show
Train Show (9/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/27/22)
(FILE)
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian
According to a media release from Prevea Health, beginning Oct. 1 at Prevea Health community...
Changes in Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing