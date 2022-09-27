La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.

The media release says the LCPD Oktoberfest button is being brought back for a limited time.

For additional information view the full media release from the City of La Crosse here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.