Preparations are underway at the new location of the Chippewa Area History Center with the hope of opening to the public by the end of 2022

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Area History Center is preparing to open at its new location on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Through the combined effort of the Chippewa County Historical Society, Chippewa County Genealogical Society, fundraising, and donations, over $4 million has been raised since 2016 to build the new facility.

The doors are anticipated to be open to the public by the end of the year. Tentative business hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be an entrance fee that hasn’t been decided on yet with the option to purchase a membership.

