Preparations are underway at the new location of the Chippewa Area History Center with the hope of opening to the public by the end of 2022

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Area History Center is preparing to open at its new location on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Through the combined effort of the Chippewa County Historical Society, Chippewa County Genealogical Society, fundraising, and donations, over $4 million has been raised since 2016 to build the new facility.

The doors are anticipated to be open to the public by the end of the year. Tentative business hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be an entrance fee that hasn’t been decided on yet with the option to purchase a membership.

To keep up with the progress and to learn more about the Chippewa Area History Center, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

Latest News

Chippewa Area History Center
Chippewa Area History Center 3
Chippewa Area History Center
Chippewa Area History Center 2
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/27/2022
Chippewa Area History Center
Chippewa Area History Center 1