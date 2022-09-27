Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public

All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in...
All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website for the public to view.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website for the public to view. That’s what an attorney representing the office created to lead the investigation told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was fired in August by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. But the office Gableman led still exists after he was fired. American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, has filed four open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the office seeking records created during the investigation.

