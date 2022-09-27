West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire.

Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm

Adults $8.00 -- $7.00 with a non-perishable food donation

Students 6-16 $3.00

Children 5 and under are free

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.