What the Chippewa Falls referendum would mean for police and fire department

By Maria Blough
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters living in Chippewa Falls will see a referendum on the ballot. It’s looking to exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million a year.

That money will give additional funding to the city’s police and fire departments. The main focus of this referendum is staffing--hiring and retaining personnel.

If approved by voters, it would take effect starting in 2023.

For the fire department, the referendum would mean three more firefighter/paramedics.

“The city’s been able to utilize the positions to the best of their ability, utilize those tax dollars and really buckle down and work hard with what we have,” said Chief Lee Douglas with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. “We’re now in that position where we’re physically, a lot of times, not able to get another ambulance out the door as quickly as the 911 calls for service come in.”

Chief Douglas said the number of staff in the fire department hasn’t changed since 1990. The number of calls for service, however, have gone up from around 800 calls four decades ago to more than 3,600 last year.

“It means that 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we’re going to be able to man a third ambulance to be available for all 911 calls that would come or calls for service, as we call them, that would come out,” Douglas said.

In the proposed referendum, the Chippewa Falls Police Department would also see an additional officer added to its staff.

“It would allow us to fully cover periods of time when most of our activity occurs and that would be between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m,” said Chief Matthew Kelm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department. “That’s when our most serious calls happen most often. That’s when we most need quick responses to those emergency calls.”

While it hasn’t seen more calls for service, Chief Kelm said the police department is seeing an increase in high-risk calls.

“More drug-related calls, more mental health related calls, and in general, more calls where you need more than one officer to respond to,” Kelm said.

In addition to adding staff, the referendum would give current employees in the two departments a pay increase.

Kelm said that would help CFPD be competitive when it comes to hiring and retaining staff in a career field seeing fewer people apply.

The two chiefs will be hosting community information meetings about the referendum at coffee shops around the area starting this week:

Have questions in regards to the upcoming referendum we have just the thing for you!!!😀 Please come and join us

Posted by Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday, September 25, 2022

