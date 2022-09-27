Xcel Energy kicks off United Way Employee Campaign

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The United Way and Xcel Energy teamed up for the Pack the Parking Lot Fundraiser in support of the United Way.

It’s the first time the event has been held in person since 2019. Xcel employees who attended got to enjoy food trucks, music, games, and a pie throwing contest.

The President of Xcel Energy Wisconsin, Mark Stoering, says employees look forward to the event every year, and it’s a great way to bring awareness to the United Way and the ways people can get involved.

“We just want people to participate, whether that’s be part of our program, whether that’s giving financially, whether that’s volunteering in some of our events, whether it’s creating things to be in our actions, to support our events and our campaign. Any of that works for us,” Stoering said.

Last year, Xcel Energy was recognized by the United Way of the greater Chippewa Valley for being the top contributor with more than $100,000 dollars pledged by employees.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

Latest News

Xcel Energy Kicks Off United Way Employee Campaign
Xcel Energy Kicks Off United Way Employee Campaign
UWEC Opens Intersectional Women's Center
UWEC Opens Intersectional Women's Center
Eau Claire Public Library Grand Reopening
Eau Claire Public Library Grand Reopening
A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and...
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation