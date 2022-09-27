Xcel Energy kicks off United Way Employee Campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The United Way and Xcel Energy teamed up for the Pack the Parking Lot Fundraiser in support of the United Way.

It’s the first time the event has been held in person since 2019. Xcel employees who attended got to enjoy food trucks, music, games, and a pie throwing contest.

The President of Xcel Energy Wisconsin, Mark Stoering, says employees look forward to the event every year, and it’s a great way to bring awareness to the United Way and the ways people can get involved.

“We just want people to participate, whether that’s be part of our program, whether that’s giving financially, whether that’s volunteering in some of our events, whether it’s creating things to be in our actions, to support our events and our campaign. Any of that works for us,” Stoering said.

Last year, Xcel Energy was recognized by the United Way of the greater Chippewa Valley for being the top contributor with more than $100,000 dollars pledged by employees.

