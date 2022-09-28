1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme(Marshfield Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20

Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased $15,054 worth of furniture during a credit sale. During the transaction, the employee was provided a six-digit pin to force the sale through the card reader. It appeared the sale when through. The following day the duo purchased $13, 250 worth of furniture. Again in the same manner appearing as a successful sale. Marshfield Police said it was later learned both sales were declined.

Wisconsin-based State Bank has information on its website about what a forced sale is, and how scammers use it.

Their website states criminals deceive existing merchants by presenting forged bank letters that authorize “offline” transactions to pay for large sales orders to be laundered through the merchant’s account. A force-post transaction allows the merchant to bypass the authorization process by manually entering a previously obtained authorization code.

Marshfield Police say the duo also unsuccessfully targeted another store. Police say the suspects are believed to be using this scam throughout the state. A Penske rental truck is frequently used to load merchandise.

Police said the man provided a photo ID at that furniture store, which identified him as Timothy Litt. The woman gave the name of Antoinette Williams.

Marshfield Police said businesses in Milwaukee have also fallen victim. Investigators said Litt was arrested while allegedly trying to execute the same scam.

Suspect photos
Suspect photos(Marshfield Police Department)
Suspect photos
Suspect photos(Marshfield Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

Latest News

Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather...
Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County
Wisconsin Department of Health Services launches Monkeypox data page
Wisconsin Science Festival
Wisconsin Science Festival (9/28/22)