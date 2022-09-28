Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed

Deerfield Road and Mischler Road
Deerfield Road and Mischler Road(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed housing development in Eau Claire County is postponed indefinitely by the Eau Claire City Council.

Formerly known as Orchard Hills, the project was looking to build single family homes in the Town of Washington.

The developers were asking the Eau Claire City Council to amend the comprehensive plan and allow for residential and mixed use land on the northwest corner of Deerfield Road and Mischler Road.

The Plan Commission previously recommended denying the request, and the applicant then withdrew the item from council consideration. Tuesday afternoon, council members voted unanimously to indefinitely postpone the item.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 6 to 3 to approve the Capital Improvement Plan.

