Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By WILX News 10 and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A high school in Michigan has decided to cancel the remaining football games scheduled for the 2022 season.

Officials at Okemos High School said the decision was made because of the number of players available and health concerns regarding the remaining players.

WILX reported the team was playing with only a small number of upperclassmen, some of whom are injured.

Most of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen who are not yet ready to compete at the varsity level, so the school decided to forfeit its final four games of the season.

A school district in Nebraska made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School earlier this month.

The call there was made as a response to the high number of injuries the varsity football team has experienced this season so far. According to KOLN, the school’s athletic and activities director said 20% of the team is out for various illnesses and injuries.

Students at Lincoln Northwest High School will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

Latest News

Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at Little Rock-area hospital
Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator, said on Wednesday he hopes people heeded...
Hurricane Ian: Official gives emotional message
FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Wisconsin Science Festival
Wisconsin Science Festival (9/28/22)