Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism at a school

According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism at a school.

According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.

The Black River Falls Police Department is investigating the incident, and is asking the public for their help. The Police Department says they have developed “several suspects” in this case and are asking the public to share with them any information, including posts from social media platforms, they may have of the incident.

People can contact the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155 Monday through Friday during business hours or 715-284-5357 ext. 180 to reach the on duty officer. People may also complete a statement form utilizing the City’s website and can remain anonymous.

