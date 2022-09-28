Cantus

Performing at the Heyde Center
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A widely known men’s vocal ensemble, Cantus, will perform in Chippewa Falls this week, and it includes a local connection.

Chippewa Falls native and McDonnell High School graduate, Jacob Christopher, is one of the singers in the ensemble.

The concert, “Alone Together”, draws inspiration from the idea of staying connected in a digital age.

The group will perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $11 for youth.

Heyde Center for the Arts
Jacob Christopher bio

