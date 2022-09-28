Chippewa County Public Health: the need for blood is critical

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical.

Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit the American Red Cross website and enter Chippewa County as the sponsor code.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.