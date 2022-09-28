Chippewa County Public Health: the need for blood is critical

The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the...
The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the blood drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical.

Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit the American Red Cross website and enter Chippewa County as the sponsor code.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

Latest News

According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a...
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism at a school
La Crosse Adopts New Plan for Winter Sheltering
La Crosse Adopts New Plan for Winter Sheltering
According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for...
Xcel Energy sending support to Florida
"Savoring The Arts"
"Savoring The Arts" (9/28/22)