Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin.

Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.

“It is especially important to receive your flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Edward Belongia, a vaccine scientist with Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. “There was very little influenza during the past two years of the pandemic, and the level of population immunity has declined. This could lead to a more severe flu season this winter.”

Studies have also shown that vaccination reduces the risk of serious influenza, including hospital admission.

Flu activity peaks between December and March, but activity can last as late as May. The CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October for best protection for the influenza season.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against influenza to develop in the body. Children who need two doses of vaccine to be protected should start the vaccination process sooner, because the two doses must be given at least four weeks apart.

If you are a Marshfield Clinic patient, visit marshfieldclinic.org/flu for information and appointment options.

Beyond influenza symptoms, complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma or diabetes.

