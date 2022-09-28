La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.

The Mayor also said declaring a state of emergency to get extra funds to help with the problem is being discussed. He says while some progress has been made towards reducing the homeless population, it’s still a big issue in the La Crosse community.

“I was visiting with a representative from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He told me about encampments that you’ll find all up and down the Mississippi, the Wildlife Refuge, all around our city and beyond. And they’re struggling as well. There are encampments, frankly, everywhere,” Mayor Reynolds said.

Mayor Reynolds says the City will no longer be using the Econo Lodge as a temporary housing option during the winter months.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

Latest News

According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a...
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism at a school
La Crosse Adopts New Plan for Winter Sheltering
La Crosse Adopts New Plan for Winter Sheltering
According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for...
Xcel Energy sending support to Florida
The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the...
Chippewa County Public Health: the need for blood is critical
"Savoring The Arts"
"Savoring The Arts" (9/28/22)