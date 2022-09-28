La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.

The Mayor also said declaring a state of emergency to get extra funds to help with the problem is being discussed. He says while some progress has been made towards reducing the homeless population, it’s still a big issue in the La Crosse community.

“I was visiting with a representative from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He told me about encampments that you’ll find all up and down the Mississippi, the Wildlife Refuge, all around our city and beyond. And they’re struggling as well. There are encampments, frankly, everywhere,” Mayor Reynolds said.

Mayor Reynolds says the City will no longer be using the Econo Lodge as a temporary housing option during the winter months.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.