Packers players visit families at Children’s Wisconsin

Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.
Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.(Green Bay Packers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers players visited families at Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital as part of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative.

Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Devonte Wyatt and Zach Tom spent time with patients and their families in the Child Life Center.

The players joined kids for a game of Cranium and football games. The players signed autographs and posed for photos with the families.

“Visits like today’s from the Packers are so special and help kids feel like kids while they are under our care,” said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement & stewardship for Children’s Wisconsin. “When kids are dealing with illness, they welcome a break from treatment to have the opportunity to see players from some of their favorite teams. We are so thankful for the Packers’ partnership and all they do to help kids and families in our community.

Packers vs. Cancer goes through October. The Packers partner with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the initiative. CLICK HERE for more information.

Packer Devonte Wyatt visits Children's Wisconsin
Packer Devonte Wyatt visits Children's Wisconsin(Green Bay Packers)
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs visits Children's Wisconsin.
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs visits Children's Wisconsin.(Green Bay Packers)
Packers visit Children's Wisconsin
Packers visit Children's Wisconsin(Green Bay Packers)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case