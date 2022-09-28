Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization.

54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.

Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a no contest plea and was ordered to pay court costs.

According to the criminal complaint, the organization’s new treasurer found several discrepancies in the books turned over by Johnson when the transfer of the role of treasurer was made. The group made a spreadsheet of the suspected fraudulent activity and turned it over to law enforcement. After obtaining more information, such as physical copies of checks deposited to the organization’s bank, investigators determined that Johnson appeared to have withdrawn or spent the nearly $84,000 in money from the organization’s account and deposited $73,919.61. Some of the checks were made out to Johnson, while debit card purchases and other charges to the account ranged from retail and restaurants to airline tickets and mobile phone bills.

When investigators interviewed Johnson, she said she attempted to repay the money she had taken from the account, but admitted she was not good with money and keeping track of it and did not intend to steal from the organization.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.