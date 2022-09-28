Savoring the Arts Fundraiser

“The Speakeasy”
bokeh abstract light background
bokeh abstract light background(unknown | Storyblocks)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is holding its annual fundraiser, Savoring the Arts.

This year, it’s called, “The Speakeasy”, where you can take a step back to the days of speakeasies, flappers, and Prohibition.

The 1920s, aka The Roaring Twenties, was a decade when women won the right to vote and jazz music came of age.

On Saturday, October 15, the Heyde Center will be throwing the party of the 2020′s decade,

Savoring the Arts

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

Latest News

Wisconsin Science Festival
Wisconsin Science Festival (9/28/22)
Science torn paper concept
Wisconsin Science Festival
Jazzation features Eau Claire Memorial, North, and UW-Eau Claire jazz ensembles
Eau Claire Jazzation
West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th annual train show
West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show