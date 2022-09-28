Secretary of State race heating up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Nov. election gets closer, one race that’s heating up is the bid for Secretary of State.

Doug La Follette has held the office for 40 years and says his role as Secretary is vital in protecting the integrity of future elections.

“Here in Wisconsin, if we have a Secretary of State who wanted to try to throw out the legitimate election and give the legislature the chance to approve the electors who went to Washington, that can happen,” La Follette said.

Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck has spent 12 years in the Wisconsin legislature. She believes the Secretary of State should have more of a role in future elections.

“The Secretary of State in Wisconsin has zero election responsibilities right now. I think it’s appropriate for the legislature if they choose to look at what other secretaries of state do or if this office can add value and add have a role in election oversight and administration. Great,” Loudenbeck said.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.