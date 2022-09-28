SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 27th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the volleyball court, state-ranked Chippewa Falls takes on Wisconsin Rapids, Memorial hosts SPASH, McDonell and Thorp battle and Bloomer travels to Regis. Girls Tennis action from the Big Rivers Conference meet. Boys soccer highlights as Memorial and New Richmond meet in conference action. Plus, cross country runners from around the area race at Lake Wissota.

