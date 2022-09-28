Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.

All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide network of EV charging stations, triggering the release of $1.5 billion in federal funds nationwide.

“So currently today, a lot of people who own electric vehicles, they charge at home at night, they unplug in the morning, they go work during the day, they come home, they charge it at night. So, these dollars are intending to support charging outside of the home, publicly-available charging,” Wisconsin DOT Officer Kaleb Vander Wiele said.

In Wisconsin, construction of new EV charging locations could begin by next spring. Wisconsin will receive $11.64 million as its first payment, and eventually $78.65 million over 5 years, to build up Alternative Fuel Corridors.

The goal is to build one charging station every 50 miles along interstates and some highways. The stations would be within a mile of an exit or interchange and have a minimum of four ports. In Wisconsin, the designated Alternative Fuel Corridors include:

Interstate 41

Interstate 43

Interstate 90

Interstate 94

Interstate 535

U.S. Highway 8

U.S. Highway 41

U.S. Highway 53

U.S. Highway 151

Part of U.S. Highway 2

Part of U.S. Highway 29

Part of U.S. Highway 51

Part of U.S. Highway 141

The DOT says 9,039 electric vehicles were registered in the state in 2021 -- an increase of almost 80% over 2020.

It’s estimated 150 new EV models will appear on the market in the next 5 years.

