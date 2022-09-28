Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release on Sept. 23, 2022, agencies searched Carter’s home in the village of Coon Valley, Wis. Carter was arrested for the recommended charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation authorities seized what they suspect to be approximately three ounces of Cocaine, approximately 250 suspected fentanyl pills, and approximately 15 ounces of methamphetamine were seized. The approximate total street value of these drugs is $25,000.

Carter is currently in custody at the Vernon County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Carter’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation were the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Coon Valley Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, United States Postal Inspectors Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and Coon Valley Emergency Services and First Responders.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.