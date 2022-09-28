Xcel Energy sending support to Florida

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several Xcel Energy workers are on their way to Florida.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Xcel Energy in their media release says they are providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently on their way, and the company’s support could possibly grow. The line workers are from eight different states, including Wis.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO of Xcel Energy, said. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

