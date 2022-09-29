2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County

The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested and one man is at large after an early morning chase in Dunn County Thursday.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said that around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies saw a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle suspected to be used in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, leading to a chase that ended near the Lake Menomin Bridge when law enforcement used stop sticks to disable the vehicle. All three men that were in the vehicle fled on foot. Two were arrested and taken to the Dunn County Jail.

The Menomonie Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business on Menomonie’s north side, describing the incident as a “smash and grab.” The Police Department said that if anyone notices something suspicious to report it at 715-232-1283.

Neither law enforcement agency provided names of the men arrested or of the at-large suspect.

