Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game.

People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Two donations also took place to support cancer-related causes, one for the Charity Care Program at Mayo’s Cancer Center, and another for pediatric cancer research. Two kids from Eau Claire held a lemonade stand to support children with cancer.

Cancer survivors attending Wednesday night’s UWEC volleyball game got in free.

