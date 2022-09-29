CVTC Transportation Center Open House

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -CVTC hosted an Open House for a new Transportation Education Center Thursday.

Those with the college say it finally allows all students in transportation programs to be under one roof. It’s been in the works since 2020 when a referendum passed, allowing for its construction.

One of the school’s deans says not having all the students scattered around campus should improve the quality of their education.

“Students didn’t have access to their general education courses, academic support, academic advising. I mean, they were all scattered across everywhere. So now this is one place where altogether the students don’t have to leave for anything. They come in in the morning, they do their training, and then they’re done in the afternoons, and then they can leave and go to their job. Most of the students do have jobs. Probably over half of them have jobs here in the program while they’re going to school here,” Adam Wehling with Chippewa Valley Technical College, said.

Wehling also adds the space is open for the community if they want to check it out. He says there is a demand for work in transportation.

