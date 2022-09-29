DNR asks for deer samples to test for CWD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With deer hunting season coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to be mindful of chronic wasting disease.

CWD is a fatal and contagious neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and caribou. While there’s no evidence of transmission to humans, the Wis. DNR is asking for samples to help keep track of the number of infections in each county in the state.

There are several ways to submit samples in the Chippewa Valley, including self-service kiosks where hunters can submit their deer’s head for testing.

“This year. As far as when a sample submitted, when can you expect some results back, typically it’s about two weeks and it might vary throughout the season. That might be a little bit quicker, like this time of year right now and it might be around the 10 to 14 days when you get into the deer hunting season, the higher volume of samples submitted for testing. But typically, on average, it’s about that two weeks, “Amanda Kamps, Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist, said. Deer meat donations are accepted even in CWD affected counties. All donations will be tested.

Additional information about CWD is available on the Wis. DNR website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.