Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEAR PRINCETON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A scary scene along a Minnesota highway when a car burst into flames after hitting a deer.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department says it happened early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28 along Hwy. 47 near Dalbo, MN.

Authorities say after the car started on fire, people driving by stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Crews closed the road while they got the fire under control.

The deer did not survive the crash, but authorities are not saying if anyone else was seriously hurt.

Dalbo, MN is just northeast of Princeton, MN.

