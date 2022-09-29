The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th.

There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.

The event is free and is a self-guided tour highlighting art studio exhibits while also demonstrating and selling original works of art.

To learn more about the Falling Leaves Art Tour, click here.

