Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods

Former Milwaukee reporter Tony Atkins, who now works in Orlando, saves a nurse trapped in...
Former Milwaukee reporter Tony Atkins, who now works in Orlando, saves a nurse trapped in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian.(WESH/CNN)
By WESH/CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm but it is still pounding parts of Florida. The Biden Administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian passes through Florida, it is expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Prior to moving to Orlando, Atkins worked as a reporter at WTMJ-TV, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Deerfield Road and Mischler Road
Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
A Fort Myers, Florida local news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded...
Fort Myers newsroom evacuated due to flooding