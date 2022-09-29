Hunters encouraged to have deer harvests tested for CWD

Bowhunting
Bowhunting(Wisconsin DNR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd and help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

DNR staff say hunters who have their deer tested for CWD play one of the most important roles in monitoring the health of the deer herd. Hunters who have their deer tested for CWD, properly dispose of deer carcass waste and follow baiting and feeding regulations help the DNR monitor the disease and slow its spread.

Testing deer for CWD provides the DNR with data to understand the distribution of CWD in the state and keeps hunters informed about the status of their harvest.

To have a deer tested for CWD, hunters can use the CWD form located in their Go Wild harvest history to expedite the process. The form automatically fills in the hunter’s name, contact information, customer ID number and harvest registration number and also makes it easier to pin the deer harvest using an interactive map.

The DNR offers Four ways to submit a sample:

  • Self-service kiosks where hunters can submit their deer’s head for testing
  • A network of cooperating meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses who can assist with CWD sampling
  • By-appointment sampling with the hunter’s local wildlife management DNR staff
  • Kits for hunters to extract lymph node tissue themselves to submit to the DNR for testing

Hunters are encouraged to know their county’s baiting and feeding restrictions. Currently, 58 counties do not allow it. Even where baiting and feeding are allowed, the DNR encourages hunters to reconsider using these practices to reduce the risk for disease transmission. Large concentrations of animals in one area increase the risk of spreading infection.

CWD is an always-fatal contagious neurological disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease can spread through contact with an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces. It can also spread indirectly through exposure to a contaminated environment. CWD prions are extremely resilient, and they can stay in the soil for a long time, making containment of an affected area a challenge.

The disease can have an incubation period of over a year, meaning infected deer can appear healthy for several months before showing signs of illness. When symptoms do appear, CWD causes drastic weight loss, drooping of the head and ears, loss of coordination, excessive salivation and no fear of humans.

CWD testing, proper carcass disposal and following baiting and feeding regulations are three key ways to slow the spread. The DNR’s guide to slowing the spread of CWD provides even more ways hunters can help.

More information about how to prevent the spread of CWD is available on the DNR webpage here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
Deerfield Road and Mischler Road
Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather...
Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County

Latest News

The rollover crash happened near the Highway 53/Highway 35 interchange.
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts
Art Show
Fallen Leaves Art Tour (9/29/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/29/22)